Advertisement

STEP2 adapting to pandemic, holding annual fundraiser virtually

By Josh Little
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s been a challenging year for most non-profits, trying to stay funded while also continuing their mission during this pandemic. But STEP2 has found a way to keep helping those in need.

“The women that come to STEP2 face so many barriers just to get to our doors to begin with,” said Mari Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer of STEP2. “The last thing we want is Covid to be yet another barrier to keep them out of treatment.”

STEP2, a local addiction treatment facility for women, has implemented new safety guidelines to keep both patients and staff healthy. It includes testing everyone who’s admitted right away. And thanks to their agreement with Renown, they get those results within 24 hours. And a positive test, does not prevent someone from getting help.

“We would not turn her away,” stressed Hutchinson.

Which is so important, considering drug and alcohol abuse is on the rise during this time of social isolation. Instead, a woman would get admitted, and kept in isolation while she gets treatment. It’s an exacting time for everyone involved, and an especially difficult time for someone to take over as the Board of Directors President.

“The staff here, they’re amazing,” said President Brian Cassidy. “And their passion bleeds out into the community. And you just want to help them out.”

Cassidy was named the President back in July, trying to help the non-profit navigate through this unprecedented pandemic. One that has been a strain on funding, but not an impediment on their goal of remodeling the cottages on campus. Three more were recently refurbished by the Builders Association of Northern Nevada.

“It spoke volumes about our Builders and it spoke volumes about their dedication to STEP2,” added Cassidy. “So it’s amazing.”

The Builders, and the local developers, pay for all of the work and supplies themselves. Ryder Homes, Tanamera Construction and Toll Brothers each took charge of one cottage this year. 13 of the 25 cottages have now been remodeled over the last four years.

Another big challenge for STEP2; a lot of their fundraisers have been impacted by the Coronavirus. That includes the upcoming Jingle and Mingle gala. For the first time in twenty years, it’ll be held virtually.

“We plan to still talk about STEP2, share some stories of hope from women who’ve been through our program, and do our silent and live auction. All the things we normally due in our gala,” explained Hutchinson.

The gala costs $50 per ticket. Or you can pay $100 for a VIP experience, which includes food and wine from local restaurants, delivered right to your home.

“We’re benefiting not just our local non-profit, but also local food establishments as well,” added Hutchinson.

The Jungle and Mingle gala is being held at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 4th. Tickets must be purchased by Thanksgiving. You can get more information at the link below.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic restrictions creating challenges for families of those in care homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Macaluso
Coronavirus restrictions are hurting communication between care home patients and their loved ones.

News

Reno DMV office to close as employees transition to new building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang and Elizabeth Rodil
There will not be any DMV services available in Reno October 26-30.

News

COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Nevada

Updated: 11 hours ago
COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Nevada

News

Martial arts team reacts to local human trafficking

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
A local martial arts team reacts to the impact of human trafficking after one of their instructors was exposed to the danger.

Latest News

Politics

Debate Takeaways: Round 2 highlights policy over petulance

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met for the second and last time on a debate stage Thursday.

News

HUD designates Eddy House as EnVision Center with local youth homelessness still prevalent

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson

News

AP FACT CHECK: Falsehoods and fumbles in Trump-Biden debate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Nashville, Tennessee, stack up with the facts.

Business

California court says Uber, Lyft drivers are employees

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Uber and Lyft appealed an August ruling by a San Francisco judge. Treating Uber and Lyft drivers as employees would guarantee benefits such as overtime and sick leave.

News

Eddy House gets Federal support with 'EnVision Center' designation

Updated: 15 hours ago

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 22 recoveries, 20 new cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
There were 20 new cases, giving the area 1,687 infections.