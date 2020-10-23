Advertisement

Newest downtown Vegas casino set to open, pandemic or not

Workers walk through as they finish work at the Stadium Swim at the Circa Resort & Casino, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The casino is scheduled to open in downtown Las Vegas in October. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Workers walk through as they finish work at the Stadium Swim at the Circa Resort & Casino, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The casino is scheduled to open in downtown Las Vegas in October. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Ken Ritter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - If the 1,000-seat sports book at the Circa Resort & Casino doesn’t get you, maybe the six rooftop swimming pools will.

Even during a pandemic, casino co-owner Derek Stevens hopes sun and sports will draw 4,000 people a day - all 21 and older - when the first and tallest new casino in four decades opens early next Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas.

Stevens imagines ticket-buying crowds at his outdoor Stadium Swim and the indoor sports betting auditorium he calls the world’s largest. To accommodate them, he has also built an eight-story structure with almost 1,000 parking spaces, dubbed Garage Mahal.

