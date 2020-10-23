Newest downtown Vegas casino set to open, pandemic or not

LAS VEGAS (AP) - If the 1,000-seat sports book at the Circa Resort & Casino doesn’t get you, maybe the six rooftop swimming pools will.

Even during a pandemic, casino co-owner Derek Stevens hopes sun and sports will draw 4,000 people a day - all 21 and older - when the first and tallest new casino in four decades opens early next Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas.

Stevens imagines ticket-buying crowds at his outdoor Stadium Swim and the indoor sports betting auditorium he calls the world’s largest. To accommodate them, he has also built an eight-story structure with almost 1,000 parking spaces, dubbed Garage Mahal.

