Nevada’s positive cases trending upward according to task force update

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With Halloween and Nevada Day on the horizon plenty of Nevadans want to get out and celebrate like they would any other year.

But the Coronavirus is making it difficult for them to do so safely.

Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick is not budging when it comes to modifying the number of people allowed together at any given time.

“We’re not approving any of the indoor gatherings that exceed 250 at this point," he said during Thursday’s COVID-19 Task Force meeting.

Dick added he will not increase the limit on gatherings until he has seen data suggesting a decrease in positive cases over a 30 day period for gatherings of 250 or less. The maximum number of people allowed at private gatherings is still ten inside, and 25 outside.

Right now, Nevada is going through an upward trend of positive cases. Washoe County is especially bad.

“(Washoe County is seeing a) 27% increase in new cases from the previous week, and a 57% increase over the two week period," Dick said of the latest data.

Research presented during the meeting indicates the state is seeing an average of 500 new positive cases every day over the latest 14 day average.

Clark, Elko, Lincoln, and Lyon counties are now deemed to be Coronavirus hot spots along with Washoe.

The spread of the virus is most commonly found in workplaces and public gathering spaces, according to Dick. With kids back in school, school districts are also attributing to the upward trend.

“The highest number of cases that we’ve seen over the past week have been associated with K-12 students and school district staff as far as a specific type of organization," Dick said.

Thursday’s meeting was not all bad news. The University of Nevada, Reno has seen a decline in positive cases over the past week (34). The average turnaround time for test results across the state is now down around two days. That had been an optimistic estimate at one point in time.

Governor Sisolak’s task force says they will continue to update Nevadans every few weeks.

