Nevada’s 2020 ballot questions explained

Mail-In Ballot Washoe County
Mail-In Ballot Washoe County(KOLO)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now’s Terri Russell takes a closer look at the statewide questions appearing on the 2020 General Election ballot.

Question 1: “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to: (1) remove provisions governing the election and duties of the Board of Regents…..(2) revise the administration of certain federal land grant proceeds dedicated for the benefit of certain departments of the State University?”

Question 2: “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to: (1) remove an existing provision recognizing marriage as only between a male person and a female person…..(2) require all legally valid marriages to be treated equally under the law; (3) establish a right for religious organizations and clergy members to refuse to perform a marriage and provide that no person is entitled to make any claim against them for exercising that right?”

Question 3: “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to: (1) require the State Board of Pardons Commissioners …to meet at least quarterly; (2) authorize each member of the Board to submit matters for consideration by the Board; and (3) authorize the Board to grant pardons and make other clemency decisions by a majority vote of its members without requiring the Governor to be part of the majority of the Board that votes in favor of such decisions?”

Question 4: “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended by adding a new section guaranteeing specific voting rights to all qualified and registered voters in the State?”

Question 6: “Shall Article 4 of the Nevada Constitution be amended to require, beginning in calendar year 2022, that all providers of electric utility services who sell electricity to retail customers for consumption in Nevada generate or acquire incrementally larger percentages of electricity from renewable energy resources so that by calendar year 2030 not less than 50 percent of the total amount of electricity sold by each provider to its retail customers in Nevada comes from renewable energy resources?”

