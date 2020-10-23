Advertisement

Morgan Stanley to cover tuition for 60 students at three HBCUs

Morgan Stanley is providing 60 full-ride scholarships at three historically Black colleges and universities.
Morgan Stanley is providing 60 full-ride scholarships at three historically Black colleges and universities.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Morgan Stanley is providing 60 full-ride scholarships at three historically Black colleges and universities.

The financial giant announced the $12 million academic program this week.

It is part of an industry effort to get minority students more interested in banking careers and to close the wealth gap.

The needs-based scholarships will go to students attending Howard University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

Morgan Stanley says it will also provide students with career counseling and training opportunities within the bank.

Citigroup, Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase have also announced efforts to address racial inequality and bolster diversity and inclusion.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

News

COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Nevada

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Nevada

News

Martial arts team reacts to local human trafficking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
A local martial arts team reacts to the impact of human trafficking after one of their instructors was exposed to the danger.

National

Census takers fall short of target goal in areas of US

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The count determines the number of congressional seats each state gets, where roads and bridges are built, how schools and health care facilities are funded, and how $1.5 trillion in federal resources are allocated annually.

Latest News

Politics

Debate Takeaways: Round 2 highlights policy over petulance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met for the second and last time on a debate stage Thursday.

National Politics

President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

News

HUD designates Eddy House as EnVision Center with local youth homelessness still prevalent

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson

National Politics

Final debate wrap

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

National

California court says Uber, Lyft drivers are employees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A California appeals court on Thursday upheld an order requiring Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, less than two weeks before voters will be asked to exempt the ride-hailing giants from the state’s gig economy law.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Falsehoods and fumbles in Trump-Biden debate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Nashville, Tennessee, stack up with the facts.