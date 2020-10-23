Kaepernick among six inductees into Wolf Pack Hall of Fame Class

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Wolf Pack star Colin Kaepernick headlines this year’s Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame Class.

Kaepernick is one of three football players inducted from the 2010 team joining Dontay Moch and Vai Taua.

That team finishing 13 and 1 overall, upset third-ranked Boise State, and finished the season ranked 11th overall in the country.

Three basketball players were also inducted including two locals: Galena High School graduate Luke Babbitt and former Hug High star Armon Johnson. Both were taken in the NBA Draft.

Former women’s star Dellena Criner rounds out the class.

“The 2020 Hall of Fame class represents some of the best of the best in Wolf Pack history,” said athletics director Doug Knuth. “This is an incredible collection of accomplished student-athletes and we can’t wait for the opportunity to welcome them back to campus and celebrate their careers.”

Due to the pandemic, there will not be an induction dinner this year. But they do hope to honor them in a ceremony sometime in the future.

