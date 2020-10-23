Advertisement

Kaepernick among six inductees into Wolf Pack Hall of Fame Class

In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.
In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Wolf Pack star Colin Kaepernick headlines this year’s Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame Class.

Kaepernick is one of three football players inducted from the 2010 team joining Dontay Moch and Vai Taua.

That team finishing 13 and 1 overall, upset third-ranked Boise State, and finished the season ranked 11th overall in the country.

Three basketball players were also inducted including two locals: Galena High School graduate Luke Babbitt and former Hug High star Armon Johnson. Both were taken in the NBA Draft.

Former women’s star Dellena Criner rounds out the class.

“The 2020 Hall of Fame class represents some of the best of the best in Wolf Pack history,” said athletics director Doug Knuth. “This is an incredible collection of accomplished student-athletes and we can’t wait for the opportunity to welcome them back to campus and celebrate their careers.”

Due to the pandemic, there will not be an induction dinner this year. But they do hope to honor them in a ceremony sometime in the future.

2020 Wolf Pack Hall of Fame
2020 Wolf Pack Hall of Fame(Nevada Athletics)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wolf Pack

No tailgating at Wolf Pack games this season; President Sandoval statement

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
The University of Nevada Police Department will enforce the no tailgating rule.

News

Reno 1868 FC's season ends at hands of Phoenix Rising FC

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:42 AM PDT
Reno 1868 FC's season ends at hands of Phoenix Rising FC

News

Reno 1868 FC’s season comes to an end in PK’s

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:40 AM PDT
Phoenix Rising FC tops Reno 2-2 (5-4)

News

Reno 1868 FC gets county, state approval to host 10% capacity crowd for semifinal match

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:36 PM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
700 fans will be spread over three separate pods at Greater Nevada Field for Saturday's playoff tilt with Phoenix.

Latest News

News

Reno 1868 FC makes West Semifinal as fans return to Greater Nevada Field

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:28 AM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
The Boys in Blue have advanced in the playoffs for the second time in four years.

News

Wolf Pack partners with Talkspace to offer athletes online therapy

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:20 AM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
In recent years, some of Nevada's student-athletes have voiced concern over access to counseling services.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:22 AM PDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

News

Reno 1868 FC hosts fans for playoff match

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:11 AM PDT
Reno 1868 FC hosts fans for playoff match

News

Reno 1868 FC has fans for playoff match; beats Galaxy II 4-1

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:14 PM PDT
Los Azules host Phoenix Rising next Saturday

News

Reno 1868 FC to welcome in 250 fans for playoff match

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:19 AM PDT
Reno 1868 FC to host fans for first time since play resumed