HUD designates Eddy House as EnVision Center with local youth homelessness still prevalent

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Eddy House’s efforts in serving the area’s at-risk and homeless youth has caught the attention of the Federal Government.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has designated the local non-profit as an “EnVision Center", what HUD defines as a “centralized hub with access to support in economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness and character and leadership.”

Since 2011, the Eddy House has provided all types of services and care for youth and youth adults, including shelter.

“What Eddy House is doing it impeccable to help improve these people’s lives," said Chris Patterson, the Regional Administrator for HUD. “What not a more honorable way to make them more self-sufficient, reliant upon themselves and give them the self-respect and dignity they deserve.”

The aim of the of the Envision Centers are to “break down the silos in government that perpetuate inefficiencies.” Patterson says places like the Eddy House often find themselves dealing with multiple functions of government. The EnVision Centers are designed to streamline entities.

“We all operate as one," said Patterson, "because everything that happens here in the Eddy House touches all of those federal agencies at some point in time.”

Last year, Diaz Dixon took over as the Eddy House’s chief executive officer. He says the organization’s reach has grown extensively in 2020, even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve added 66 beds in the last eight months and were able to produce a number of services," said Dixon. "Family therapy, workforce development. Some of the critical components to battling youth homelessness.”

Dixon says youth homeless is a growing problem in the Reno-Sparks area. Becoming an EnVision Center only increases their chances to buck the trend.

“(It) gives us the opportunity to network with a lot of entities across the country that are doing it and doing it well," said Dixon. “This is such a momentous time for us.”

