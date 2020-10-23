Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The first freeze of the season is likely overnight, followed by warmer temperatures Friday afternoon and Saturday. A much stronger front is on the way Saturday night. Ahead of and along this front, wind will be gusty. Behind it, temperatures will be winter-like, with a hard freeze in the forecast. Now is the time to winterize your property for very cold temperatures. -Jeff

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Gusty winds and cooler temperatures are expected today. A Freeze Watch will be in effect tomorrow morning across northern Nevada.

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Two big temperature drops are in the forecast. The first will come before daybreak on Thursday. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees colder, with a breezy, northerly wind. A bigger drop will come late in the weekend. Freezing weather is likely for all valley floors. Highs will likely only rise into the 40s by Sunday and Monday. -Jeff

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:32 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect one more mild day with sunny skies, light winds and daytime highs in the upper 70s around Reno.

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:42 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
A big temperature drop is coming, with freezing temperatures likely for all areas Friday morning and again late in the weekend into early next week. Wind and areas of blowing dust are likely at times, as the colder air pushes into the region. Little or no precipitation is expected. Ahead of the change, Wednesday will bring one more warm day. Enjoy it while we have it! -Jeff

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:00 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Cool morning and mild afternoons will continue through tomorrow. A dry front Wednesday night will bring in much cooler temps for Thursday.

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:04 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny, warm weather will continue through Wednesday. Two sharp cold fronts will drop temperatures and bring windy weather Thursday and again next weekend. While these are expected to be mainly dry changes, a few showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday. The first freeze of the season is likely for all areas with these changes. -Jeff

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:51 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect another sunny, warm afternoon with daytime highs in the low 80s around Reno. Cooler temps with a chance for showers will be possible for the weekend.

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:36 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Monday Web Weather

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:59 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Sunday Web Weather

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:55 PM PDT
The weekend will be chilly in the morning and warm in the afternoon, with valley highs rising back into the low 80s for many locations. Wind will pick up Sunday into Monday, increasing fire danger. Some smoke and haze will drift north from the Creek Fire at times, mainly south of Highway 50. -Jeff