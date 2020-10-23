Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The first freeze of the season is likely overnight, followed by warmer temperatures Friday afternoon and Saturday. A much stronger front is on the way Saturday night. Ahead of and along this front, wind will be gusty. Behind it, temperatures will be winter-like, with a hard freeze in the forecast. Now is the time to winterize your property for very cold temperatures. -Jeff