Advertisement

Carson sheriff looking for missing, endangered man

Robert Hester
Robert Hester(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:02 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding Robert Hester, who it described as missing and endangered.

Hester was last seen near his Carson City home on Oct. 1. He told an acquaintance he was going to Reno to address outstanding legal issues but he never arrived. He does not have a vehicle and his method of travel is not known.

The sheriff’s office described him as having a brain injury and mental health issues. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Hester’s location is asked to call Detective Brett J. Bindley at 775-283-7856, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850, or dispatch at 775-887-2008.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: moments ago
The first freeze of the season is likely overnight, followed by warmer temperatures Friday afternoon and Saturday. A much stronger front is on the way Saturday night. Ahead of and along this front, wind will be gusty. Behind it, temperatures will be winter-like, with a hard freeze in the forecast. Now is the time to winterize your property for very cold temperatures. -Jeff

News

Salvation Army helps woman waiting on DETR aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noah Bond
We are listing several resources if you know someone who fears eviction because they are not able to secure a job or get unemployment aid through DETR in a timely manner.

Entertainment

SnowGlobe cancels next South Lake Tahoe music festival

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The city called it a difficult decision and noted SnowGlobe would have celebrated its 10th year this year. The 2018 SnowGlobe attracted an estimated 20,000 people.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 143 new cases, 95 recoveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials said the seven-day moving average for new cases per day in Washoe County reached a new high of 128.

Latest News

Crime

Three Reno teens arrested in Minden after authorities find pot, concentrated THC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Deputies were patrolling on US 395 in Minden at about 2:30 a.m. when they stopped a vehicle with the three defendants for speeding.

Wolf Pack

No tailgating at Wolf Pack games this season; President Sandoval statement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The University of Nevada Police Department will enforce the no tailgating rule.

Coronavirus

Sparks Turkey Trot going virtual this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Parks and Recreation Department says the event will not be professionally timed, but wants the community to help carry on the annual tradition.

News

Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Safety

Two injured in road rage crash on Geiger Grade

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two people from the car were injured and were taken to the hospital, the NHP said.

Traffic

Motorcyclist identified in fatal Pyramid Hwy. crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The motorcyclist who died has been identified as 23-year-old Christopher Hakin of Sparks.