Carson sheriff looking for missing, endangered man

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding Robert Hester, who it described as missing and endangered.

Hester was last seen near his Carson City home on Oct. 1. He told an acquaintance he was going to Reno to address outstanding legal issues but he never arrived. He does not have a vehicle and his method of travel is not known.

The sheriff’s office described him as having a brain injury and mental health issues. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Hester’s location is asked to call Detective Brett J. Bindley at 775-283-7856, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850, or dispatch at 775-887-2008.

