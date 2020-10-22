Advertisement

UNR professors work on a 30 second COVID-19 rapid test, preliminary results successful

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It usually takes a few days to get the results from a COVID-19 test. But professors at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) are working on a test, where people can find out the results in just 30 seconds.

UNR officials in a news release say rapid detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has had successful preliminary results in Mano Misra’s lab at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The test uses a nanotube-based electrochemical biosensor, a similar technology that Misra used in the past for detecting tuberculosis and colorectal cancer as well as detection of biomarkers for food safety.

“I thought that similar technology can be used to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is a folded protein,” Misra said in a news release. “This is Point of Care testing to assess the exposure to COVID-19. We do not need a laboratory setting or trained health care workers to administer the test. Electrochemical biosensors are advantageous for sensing purposes as they are sensitive, accurate and simple.”

The test does not require a blood sample, it is run using a nasal swab or even exhaled breath, which has biomarkers of COVID-19.

The team includes Associate Professor Subhash Verma, virologist, and Research Scientist Timsy Uppal at the University’s School of Medicine, and Misra’s post-doctoral researcher Bhaskar Vadlamani.

“Our role on this project is to provide viral material to be used for detection by the nanomaterial sensor developed by Mano,” Verma said in a news release. “Mano contacted me back in April or May and asked whether we can collaborate to develop a test to detect SARS-CoV-2 infection by analyzing patients' breath. That’s where we came in, to provide biological material and started with providing the surface protein of the virus, which can be used for detecting the presence of the virus.”

UNR says Verma is an expert on SARS-CoV-2.

The team developed co-metal functionalized nanotubes as a sensing material for electrochemical detection of the protein. The news release outlined they confirmed the biosensor’s potential for clinical application by directly analyzing the RBD of the Spike glycoprotein on the sensor.

The next step for the project is to connect with actual COVID-19 patients swabs stored in the Viral Transport Medium and applied for funding to develop a specific and inexpensive rapid test.

