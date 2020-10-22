Advertisement

Two Injured in Road Rage Crash on Geiger Grade

The scene of a crash on Geiger Grade and Equestrian Road.
The scene of a crash on Geiger Grade and Equestrian Road.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:21 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update 9:27 A.M.: All lanes are back open

Original Story: Some lanes on Nevada 341 and Equestrian Road are closed following a traffic accident Wednesday night. The lanes are expected to be closed at least until midnight.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said someone in a sports utility vehicle had been in an altercation with a motorcyclist and while driving away eastbound off Toll Road hit a car northbound on Nevada 341.

Two people from the car were injured and were taken to the hospital, the NHP said. One has serious injuries and the condition of the other was not known.

It appears both the SUV driver and the motorcyclist left the scene following the 9:53 p.m. incident, the NHP said.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

