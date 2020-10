RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Two big temperature drops are in the forecast. The first will come before daybreak on Thursday. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees colder, with a breezy, northerly wind. A bigger drop will come late in the weekend. Freezing weather is likely for all valley floors. Highs will likely only rise into the 40s by Sunday and Monday. -Jeff