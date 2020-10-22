Advertisement

Three Reno teens arrested in Minden after authorities find pot, concentrated THC

Joseph Anthony Coleman, left, and Erin Sadzak, .
Joseph Anthony Coleman, left, and Erin Sadzak, .(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested three Reno teenagers early Thursday in Minden after finding about 8 pounds of marijuana, more than 1.25 pounds of concentrated THC, almost $2,000 in cash and a Glock 19.

Joseph Anthony Coleman and Erin Sadzak, both 19, were arrested as well as a 17-year-old the sheriff’s office did not identify. Charges among the defendants included drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Deputies were patrolling on US 395 in Minden at about 2:30 a.m. when they stopped a vehicle with the three defendants for speeding.

Deputies smelled marijuana from the vehicle and did a field narcotics investigation that found the drugs.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office found this marijuana, concentrated THC, and Glock after a traffic stop in Minden.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office found this marijuana, concentrated THC, and Glock after a traffic stop in Minden.(DCSO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wolf Pack

No tailgating at Wolf Pack games this season; President Sandoval statement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The University of Nevada Police Department will enforce the no tailgating rule.

Coronavirus

Sparks Turkey Trot going virtual this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Parks and Recreation Department says the event will not be professionally timed, but wants the community to help carry on the annual tradition.

News

Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Safety

Two injured in road rage crash on Geiger Grade

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two people from the car were injured and were taken to the hospital, the NHP said.

Latest News

Traffic

Motorcyclist identified in fatal Pyramid Hwy. crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The motorcyclist who died has been identified as 23-year-old Christopher Hakin of Sparks.

News

Lowe’s offering free drive-thru trick or treat event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Stores across the country will host a drive-thru trick or treat event Thursday night.

KOLO Cares

Movie night fundraiser being held for NYEP

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
All proceeds will help young women experiencing poverty and homelessness.

News

Love Should Be Sweet Campaign

Updated: 16 hours ago
Local businesses go purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

News

Standard Management Company pink food drive

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Local businesses raise money with purple items for domestic violence survivors

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The "Love Should Be Sweet" campaign is going on through the end of this month.