Three Reno teens arrested in Minden after authorities find pot, concentrated THC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested three Reno teenagers early Thursday in Minden after finding about 8 pounds of marijuana, more than 1.25 pounds of concentrated THC, almost $2,000 in cash and a Glock 19.

Joseph Anthony Coleman and Erin Sadzak, both 19, were arrested as well as a 17-year-old the sheriff’s office did not identify. Charges among the defendants included drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Deputies were patrolling on US 395 in Minden at about 2:30 a.m. when they stopped a vehicle with the three defendants for speeding.

Deputies smelled marijuana from the vehicle and did a field narcotics investigation that found the drugs.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office found this marijuana, concentrated THC, and Glock after a traffic stop in Minden. (DCSO)

