Sparks Turkey Trot going virtual this year

(KOLO)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:20 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is encouraging you to get out and walk as part of this year’s Scheels Turkey Trot being held Thanksgiving week.

Due to COVID-19, the event is being held virtually. The Parks and Recreation Department says the event will not be professionally timed, but wants the community to help carry on the annual tradition.

When you register, you can choose the 10K or two-mile run or walk.

Registration is open now through November 29.

The cost is $20 per person and includes a souvenir race shirt.

Proceeds benefit the “Support the City of Sparks Youth Scholarship Fund” and “Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.”

