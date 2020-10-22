SnowGlobe cancels next South Lake Tahoe music festival

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - SnowGlobe, a three-day music festival held in South Lake Tahoe, has been canceled due to concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of South Lake Tahoe said Thursday.

The city called it a difficult decision and noted SnowGlobe would have celebrated its 10th year this year. The 2018 SnowGlobe attracted an estimated 20,000 people.

SnowGlobe organizers said the last get together a year ago seems like a long time ago.

“2020 has been a year of unprecedented challenges and we wanted more than anything to be a bright spot in this otherwise bleak year – but after close consultation with local and state health officials regarding the impact of COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival,” organizers said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our attendees, artists, partners, staff and the entire South Lake Tahoe community will always be our top priority.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.