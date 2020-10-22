Advertisement

Salvation Army helps woman waiting on DETR aid

The Salvation Army is helping Donna Ussia of Carson City after she was unable to get help from DETR in a timely manner.
The Salvation Army is helping Donna Ussia of Carson City after she was unable to get help from DETR in a timely manner.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Salvation Army of Carson City and Douglas County is helping Donna Ussia with rental assistance, utilities, and job training to get her CNA Nurse Certification. She is also getting a seasonal job with the Salvation Army to empower her to pay her bills until she is able to get a permanent job.

This aid came after KOLO 8 News aired her story Friday, October 16 about her fear of eviction after Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) was unable to process her unemployment insurance claim in a timely manner.

We have listed several resources below if DETR is unable to process your unemployment aid application in a timely manner and you fear eviction.

We will post Donna’s full story as soon as it’s available.

The Salvation Army serving Carson City and Douglas County. It can provide a food pantry, rental assistance, utility assistance, and other various assistances on a case-by-case basis.

Ron Wood Family Resource Center. It can provide a food pantry, rental assistance, utility assistance, child care assistance, and internet assistance.

St. Vincent de Paul. It can provide rental assistance, utility assistance, and other various assistances on a case-by-case basis.

Nevada Rural Housing Authority. It can provide rental assistance, security deposit assistance, and emergency lodging assistance.

Center for Independent Living. It can provide emergency eviction relief.

Health and Human Services. It can provide rental assistance

F.I.S.H. It can provide a food pantry, and utility assistance.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

