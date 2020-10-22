Advertisement

Nevada property management company hosts pink food drive for breast cancer awareness

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada property management company is going pink for breast cancer awareness. Standard Management Company is hosting a food drive in partnership with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. The company is collecting non-perishable food items to help local families, and using a pink theme for breast cancer awareness. People are encouraged to donate food items with pink packaging, but it is not required.

“Our team hopes to inspire individuals in the community to get involved and help us raise awareness for breast cancer survivors,” said Tony Kuper, Director of Recreational Operations. “Even the smallest efforts can lead to a bigger impact.”

Donations are being accepted at the Boulders Apartments on Summit Ridge Drive in northwest Reno and Eastland Hills on Baring Boulevard in Sparks until November 15th.

