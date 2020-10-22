Advertisement

Movie night fundraiser being held for NYEP

(Seven Days)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun night out to get in the Halloween spirit while supporting a good cause. Local attorney Marilyn York is hosting a family movie night at the El Rancho Drive-in and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project. The non-profit helps young women experiencing poverty and homelessness get back on their feet.

York says this event is critical to the non-profit’s fundraising efforts since it relies solely on community support.

“It’s expensive to run the charity and it’s all locally funded. But in lieu of it these girls will end up in jail sometimes and that’s $30,000 a year for them to not produce. So it’s really important that we house these girls and help them find their way,” said York.

The event will be Thursday, October 29th. Gates open at 5 p.m and the movie starts around 6:30 p.m. They will be showing “Monster House” and tickets are $50 per vehicle. There will also be a food truck selling Italian cuisine, concessions for sale, and a costume contest. You can purchase tickets and find more information here.

