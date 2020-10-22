Lowe’s offering free drive-thru trick or treat event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across the country will host a drive-thru trick or treat event Thursday night. The company is encouraging participants to dress up and celebrate Halloween safely during the pandemic.

Families can head to their local Lowe’s parking lot and receive free candy. Reno Manager David Berntzen said, “We didn’t want kids to miss out on the festive holidays that we got going on right now. In today’s environment this is something that we put in place for the holiday season.”

Lowe’s is also encouraging fall fanatics to carve a pumpkin with a message of gratitude for frontline workers in honor of National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, then share their designs on social media using #BuildThanks.

The trick or treat event is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lowe’s will host another drive-thru event Thursday, Oct 29th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

