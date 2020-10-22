Local moving company thriving amidst pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

One local business is in it for the long haul.

Two Men & A Truck in Reno opened last November and general manager Justin Broberg says he’s seen a steady pace of business since May despite a pandemic.

“For us to be as busy as we far, we feel pretty blessed and the lateral housing market in Reno has just been phenomenal with people,” said Broberg.

Broberg says with new protocols in place, it’s tough to adjust to the new changes but is needed a change to keep his customers and staff safe and a priority.

“We’re a little different than what a van life company would do. we don’t store your stuff or warehouse it and put it on a truck with several other customers," explained Broberg. "We’re focused on the client we have at hand, so we load that stuff up and so the same crew you have in Reno would be the same crew you would have in the offload.”

In just their first year along with the pandemic, Broberg has seen a fair share of people moving into Reno and out of the state as well.

“Seems like we have an influx of people coming in who are usually short term go into apartments and then long term go into houses. So a lot of the time we been able move people twice and had a lot of repeat customers in our first year which was also very exciting," added Broberg. "We’ve also moved a lot of people out of Reno unfortunately. I love being here so its sad to see people go but we’ve got jobs all over the country, we have a crew in Arizona, another in Colorado and we’re picking up a job in Pasadena tomorrow.”

By next spring Broberg said the goal is to go from Two Men & Truck to about 10 trucks where he can expand his drive and need to help people.

“A majority of our customers see us on the road, seeing us do moves," said Broberg. "That’s where a majority of where we generate a lot of our business so just knowing our guys are out there representing the brand and quality service has made this a tremendous first year.”

