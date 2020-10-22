Local businesses raise money with purple items for domestic violence survivors
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 45 local businesses are going purple for Safe Embrace’s Love Should Be Sweet campaign to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Every participating business is offering a specialty purple item to its customers for the entire month of October. The goal is to paint the community purple to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
“It’s remarkable to see how this community comes together and just is supportive of our cause,” Jessica Cisneros, Executive Director at Safe Embrace said.
The organization is committed to ending the cycle of domestic and sexual violence with innovative prevention and intervention services.
A portion of all proceeds from purple items at each business is given back to Safe Embrace to continue its mission.
Participating Businesses:
1, 2, Tea
1864 Tavern
5 Star Saloon
Aloha Shack
Amari
Bangkok Cuisine
Black Hole Body Piercing
Chapel Tavern
Code Coffee
Coffee N' Comics
Cucina Lupo
Death & Taxes Provisions and Spirits
Dorinda’s Chocolates
Doughboys Donuts
Ferino Distillery
Global Coffee
Handcrafted Gourmet Burger Bar
Ijji Noodle House
Ijji Poke Don
IMBĪB Custom Brews
JoStella Coffee
KRĒM
Liberty Food & Wine Exchange
Lighthouse Coffee
Local Beer Works
Lolo’s Filipino Restaurant & Lounge
Midtown Eats
Mother of Macros
Nevada Sunset Winery
Overland Restaurant & Pub
Pangolin Café
Perenn Bakery
Piñon Bottle
Rancharrah
Rattlesnake Club
Record Street Brewing
Superstitions Java
Swill Coffee and Wine
The Brewer’s Cabinet
The Eddy
The Emerson
The Jesse
The Union
Tonic Bar and Lounge
Verdi Local Distillery
Virginia Street Brewhouse
Washoe Public House
To view all business locations involved in the campaign, click here. You can also donate directly to the initiative.
In addition to the purple food and drink campaign, the nonprofit is working with local law enforcement agencies to encourage anyone in a domestic violence situation to reach out for help and to tell someone about the abuse. Tell Someone bumper stickers will be on the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, University Police Services, and Washoe County Sheriff’s patrol cars this October.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, or know someone that is, please call Safe Embrace’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 775-322-3466 or visit their website for more information.
