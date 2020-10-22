Advertisement

Local businesses raise money with purple items for domestic violence survivors

Love Should Be Sweet Campaign
Love Should Be Sweet Campaign(Safe Embrace)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:55 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 45 local businesses are going purple for Safe Embrace’s Love Should Be Sweet campaign to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Every participating business is offering a specialty purple item to its customers for the entire month of October. The goal is to paint the community purple to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

“It’s remarkable to see how this community comes together and just is supportive of our cause,” Jessica Cisneros, Executive Director at Safe Embrace said.

The organization is committed to ending the cycle of domestic and sexual violence with innovative prevention and intervention services.

A portion of all proceeds from purple items at each business is given back to Safe Embrace to continue its mission.

Participating Businesses:

1, 2, Tea

1864 Tavern

5 Star Saloon

Aloha Shack

Amari

Bangkok Cuisine

Black Hole Body Piercing

Chapel Tavern

Code Coffee

Coffee N' Comics

Cucina Lupo

Death & Taxes Provisions and Spirits

Dorinda’s Chocolates

Doughboys Donuts

Ferino Distillery

Global Coffee

Handcrafted Gourmet Burger Bar

Ijji Noodle House

Ijji Poke Don

IMBĪB Custom Brews

JoStella Coffee

KRĒM

Liberty Food & Wine Exchange

Lighthouse Coffee

Local Beer Works

Lolo’s Filipino Restaurant & Lounge

Midtown Eats

Mother of Macros

Nevada Sunset Winery

Overland Restaurant & Pub

Pangolin Café

Perenn Bakery

Piñon Bottle

Rancharrah

Rattlesnake Club

Record Street Brewing

Superstitions Java

Swill Coffee and Wine

The Brewer’s Cabinet

The Eddy

The Emerson

The Jesse

The Union

Tonic Bar and Lounge

Verdi Local Distillery

Virginia Street Brewhouse

Washoe Public House

To view all business locations involved in the campaign, click here. You can also donate directly to the initiative.

In addition to the purple food and drink campaign, the nonprofit is working with local law enforcement agencies to encourage anyone in a domestic violence situation to reach out for help and to tell someone about the abuse. Tell Someone bumper stickers will be on the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, University Police Services, and Washoe County Sheriff’s patrol cars this October.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, or know someone that is, please call Safe Embrace’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 775-322-3466 or visit their website for more information.

