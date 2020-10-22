Car burglaries are on the rise, according to WCSO

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Car break-ins are on the rise in Northern Nevada. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), there have been 17 vehicle burglaries between September 14, 2020, and October 14, 2020, in Washoe County, averaging about three break-ins per week.

“Taking a look at the same time frame last year, we had eight vehicle burglaries,” Sarah Johns, WCSO Public Information Officer said.

Surveillance video from a resident at the Lakeridge Living Apartments located at 6155 Plumas St. in Reno shows a number of suspects lurking around cars at the complex at 2:30 Wednesday morning.

“When I found out it was my car, I was pretty pissed off, I’m not gonna lie,” Earl Irvin, a resident at Lakeridge said, “My left passenger side window had been knocked out and I had some items that had been stolen.”

Supposedly, residents claim that nearly 20 vehicles there were damaged, including one being stolen.

Irvin added, “This is not the first time this has happened. There was a car three or four years ago that was stolen like two car spaces down from mine.”

Johns says firearms have been a top item stolen out of cars during the incidents over the past five weeks.

“Be a responsible gun owner and take that weapon out of your vehicle when you are not in your vehicle or when you go home for the night,” Johns said.

The best way to prevent yourself from becoming the next target of vehicle burglary is to lock your car doors, according to WCSO.

Johns added, “It sounds as simple as possible, but that truly is one of the key reasons for vehicles being burglarized.”

It’s also smart to be alert, trust your instincts, and report any suspicious activity. You can call WCSO with a report at 775-328-3001. To file an online report, click here.

