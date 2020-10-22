Advertisement

Anonymous woman pays off day’s worth of birthday cakes in memory of son

By WJAR Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) - An anonymous woman from Rhode Island, who lost her son a year ago, spread positivity and love to others by paying off several children’s birthday cakes that had been ordered from a pastry shop.

On Sunday, Renee Smith went to pick up the birthday cake she had preordered for her son Connor’s 6th birthday. She soon found the cake from Borrelli’s Pastry Shop in Coventry, Rhode Island, had already been paid for.

Assistant manager Liya Harrison, 19, was working at the pastry shop that day. She says a woman came in, saying she lost her son about a year ago and “wanted to spread positivity.” She paid for all three children’s birthday cakes that had been set for pick up that day.

“I was in shock at first. I really didn’t know what to say. I think I asked her did she give any information about her son or anything that I can say thank you,” Smith said.

Harrison says the woman wished to remain anonymous.

“It was definitely an inspiration for me and the other girls here,” Harrison said. “It was really emotional. I was sad when she said it because I didn’t know what to say, but when she said she wanted to pay and help another family, that made me happy.”

The anonymous act of kindness resonated with Smith. She told her son where the cake came from when she returned home and posted about the gesture on Facebook.

“I can’t imagine the feeling this woman had, the pain you go through losing a child, and then. to do something like this for somebody else and to give for somebody else, it was a little overwhelming and emotional,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'Emotional': Mother who lost son pays off entire day's worth of cakes at RI bakery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she "wanted to spread positivity" after losing her son about a year ago.

KOLO Cares

Movie night fundraiser being held for NYEP

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
All proceeds will help young women experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Safety

Crash closes some lanes of Geiger Grade and Equestrian Road in south Reno

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Two people from the car were injured and were taken to the hospital, the NHP said.

News

Love Should Be Sweet Campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local businesses go purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Latest News

News

Standard Management Company pink food drive

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Local businesses raise money with purple items for domestic violence survivors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The "Love Should Be Sweet" campaign is going on through the end of this month.

News

Car Burglaries On The Rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
Residents say a string of vehicle break-ins happened overnight at the Lakeridge Living Apartments in southwest Reno.

National Politics

In pitch for Biden, Obama urges voters to cast Trump out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Obama's visit underscores the significance of Pennsylvania, the swing state Biden himself has visited the most this campaign.

KOLO Cares

Nevada property management company hosts pink food drive for breast cancer awareness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The company is collecting non-perishable food items to help local families.

News

Car burglaries are on the rise, according to WCSO

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
Residents say a string of break-ins happened overnight at the Lakeridge Living Apartments in southwest Reno.