Wednesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:42 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A big temperature drop is coming, with freezing temperatures likely for all areas Friday morning and again late in the weekend into early next week. Wind and areas of blowing dust are likely at times, as the colder air pushes into the region. Little or no precipitation is expected. Ahead of the change, Wednesday will bring one more warm day. Enjoy it while we have it! -Jeff

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Cool morning and mild afternoons will continue through tomorrow. A dry front Wednesday night will bring in much cooler temps for Thursday.

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:04 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny, warm weather will continue through Wednesday. Two sharp cold fronts will drop temperatures and bring windy weather Thursday and again next weekend. While these are expected to be mainly dry changes, a few showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday. The first freeze of the season is likely for all areas with these changes. -Jeff

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:51 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect another sunny, warm afternoon with daytime highs in the low 80s around Reno. Cooler temps with a chance for showers will be possible for the weekend.

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:36 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:59 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:55 PM PDT
The weekend will be chilly in the morning and warm in the afternoon, with valley highs rising back into the low 80s for many locations. Wind will pick up Sunday into Monday, increasing fire danger. Some smoke and haze will drift north from the Creek Fire at times, mainly south of Highway 50. -Jeff

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:45 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny, warm and dry afternoons are expected through the weekend with daytime highs in the low 80s around Reno.

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:56 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny, pleasant weather is in the forecast through the weekend. Expect chilly mornings and warmer afternoons, with weekend highs warming back into the low 80s for valley locations. Another temperature drop is likely for the latter half of next week, but exactly how far temperatures will fall is still uncertain. Stay tuned! -Jeff

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:54 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny, mild weather will continue today with daytime highs near average.

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny skies, chilly mornings, and mild afternoons are in the forecast through the weekend. A cooler change is possible next week, but there is still uncertainty on track and timing. Stay tuned! -Jeff