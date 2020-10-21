Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A big temperature drop is coming, with freezing temperatures likely for all areas Friday morning and again late in the weekend into early next week. Wind and areas of blowing dust are likely at times, as the colder air pushes into the region. Little or no precipitation is expected. Ahead of the change, Wednesday will bring one more warm day. Enjoy it while we have it! -Jeff