Traffic light knocked down by car at 2nd and Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 2nd Street and Keystone Avenue after a car crashed into a traffic light.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. Investigators say the driver was heading south on Keystone and attempted to turn on 2nd Street when it collided with the traffic light, knocking it to the ground. They also say speed was a factor.

No one was injured, but the traffic light will need to be replaced. Police could be seen setting up temporary stop signs at the corners of the intersection, which indicates it could take some time before a new light is installed.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.