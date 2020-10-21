Suspect in custody for South Lake Tahoe stabbing

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - South Lake Tahoe Police have made an arrest in a stabbing reported on Monday, October 19, 2020.

When officers responded to the call on Herbert Avenue, they found two people with stab wounds. Both people were treated and have since been released from the hospital.

Now, one of the patients, Colin Hague, 62, from South Lake Tahoe is in custody. Hague is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Domestic Violence; and Preventing and/or Dissuading a Witness.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at (530) 542-6100 and reference case# 2010-1791.

