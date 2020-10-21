Advertisement

Search for vandal who damaged “Welcome to Carson City” sign

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in reference to vandalism that occurred near the area of Highway 50 E and Flint Road.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:09 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is searching for whoever vandalized the “Welcome to Carson City” sign on Highway 50 E and Flint Road.

The incident was reported on September 28, 2020.

The sheriff’s office said a post was damaged that held the solar panel and battery system that illuminated the sign. The solar panel and battery were also stolen and are valued at more than $4,000.

A reward is being offered through Secret Witness for information that leads to the identification of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855, Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

