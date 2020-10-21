Advertisement

Reno restaurant owner Tony Stempeck’s death blamed on COVID

Tony Stempeck
Tony Stempeck(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family of Tony Stempeck has confirmed his death from complications of COVID-19.

Stempeck was the owner and operator of Casale’s Halfway House, which has been in operation for the last 82 years.

The previous owner of Casale’s was Stempeck’s mother Inez, who died in late September at the age of 92.

The Stempeck and Casale families say they intend to continue operating the restaurant and plan to reopen on November 3rd.

It is with shock and indescribable sadness that we share the loss of our Tony yesterday from complications of COVID-19. ...

Posted by Casale's Halfway Club on Tuesday, October 20, 2020
You can read more on the passing of Inez Stempeck here.

