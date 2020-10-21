Douglas County Board of Commissioners increasing enforcement on VHRs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will increase enforcement on Vacation Home Rentals (VHRs) in the Tahoe Township.

The board voted last Thursday to hire a code enforcement officer and establish an appellate board. The board also asked County Manager, Patrick Cates, to come up with additional staffing recommendations, a completed database, and draft ordinances.

“The regulation of Vacation Home Rentals is a complex topic with a wide range of views, which we saw reflected in the Board discussions on Thursday,” said County Manager Patrick Cates.

“It is clear there is agreement on the Board that action is needed on VHR management in Douglas County. Although they did not reach general consensus on all the issues, there is broad recognition that current enforcement efforts are inadequate. This was expressed in the motion to add a Code Enforcement Officer. This is a great first step for the Board in setting the policy course for the future of VHRs in Douglas County.”

District 2 Commissioner John Engels said these measures will help them reach their ultimate goal of enforcing and regulating VHRs.

“They’ll tell us the total number that is up there at the lake within that database and then in conjunction with that we need a code enforcement officer, pretty much specifically assigned to that area because there are nuisances and complexities enforcing the ordinances.”

During the meeting the board rejected to cap the number of VHRs at 725. Engels said it’s unclear how many VHRs there are to enforce a cap.

Last year the board gave direction to create a VHR Taskforce to make recommendations to the County Manager to consider in making recommendations to the BOCC.

The process for reporting issues with Vacation Home Rental (VHR) properties in the Tahoe Township in Douglas County is managed by HdL. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office handles noise and parking violations.

