Crash involving motorcycle shuts down portion of Pyramid Hwy.

Sparks Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning.
Sparks Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:29 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are on scene of an injury crash involving a motorcycle in Sparks.

It was reported just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Sparks Police said southbound Pyramid is shut down at McCarran Boulevard, and one southbound lane at Roberta Lane is also closed.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

