Crash involving motorcycle shuts down portion of Pyramid Hwy.

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are on scene of an injury crash involving a motorcycle in Sparks.

It was reported just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Sparks Police said southbound Pyramid is shut down at McCarran Boulevard, and one southbound lane at Roberta Lane is also closed.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

