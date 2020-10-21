Advertisement

11 Washoe jail inmates, 5 sheriff’s staff positive for COVID-19

Jail COVID-19 infections graphic
Jail COVID-19 infections graphic(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 11 inmates and five jail personnel are currently positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday at about 5 p.m. an inmate worker who helps clean the facility reported to work. The inmate’s temperature was 102 degrees and had not reported the fever to the facility. The inmate’s cellmate also did not feel well and failed to report, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office tested 276 inmates and 16 employees in the last 48 hours and will continue to test as necessary, Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a statement. The facility is in lockdown and they are doing contact tracing. They are also following advice from the Washoe County Health District.

“The health and safety of every member of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office family, as well as the inmates, remain my number one priority,” Balaam said in a statement.

Mandates at the jail include:

  • All staff wear masks throughout the facility.
  • All visiting, transports, and programs are suspended with exceptions to emergency transports outside the facility.
  • Inmates are required to wear masks any time they are out of their cells.
  • Tier time must be limited to ensure inmates can maintain social distancing.

A sheriff’s office employee can be tested for COVID-19 upon request. Additionally, the sheriff’s office set up two asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinics for sheriff’s office employees.

Two Washoe County jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 3 deaths, 1516 active cases

Updated: 22 minutes ago
There were 124 recoveries, giving Washoe County 10,106 overall.

KOLO

Local cleaning service helping cancer patients

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:12 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
You’ve Got Maids of Carson City is going the extra mile for cancer patients.

Health

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile coming to Northern Nevada

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:37 PM PDT
|
By Matt Vaughan
The dental office on wheels will be stopping in Virginia City and Carson City.

Health

October rise in Nevada COVID positivity after 2-month drop

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:37 PM PDT
Officials said the state’s 14-day rolling average of case positivity stood at 8.4% as of Thursday. That’s the highest it’s been since its Sept. 5 rate of 8.6%.

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 1 death, 26 new cases

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:16 PM PDT
|
By Staff
181 cases remain active.

Health

Two Washoe County jail inmates positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:43 PM PDT
|
By Staff
One inmate has been released and the other is in isolation, the sheriff’s office said.

KOLO

Teens make free at-home therapy kits for kids with special needs

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:20 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
A group of California and Reno teens are making free at-home therapy kits for kids with special needs.

Health

Free dental health for at-risk youth

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:41 PM PDT
|
By Staff
There will be free oral health screenings, fluoride treatments and dental kits for at-risk ages 12 months to 20 years old.

News

Local pediatrician encouraging kids to get immunizations and check-ups amid COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:32 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Northern Nevada Hopes' Chief Medical Officer and Pediatrician, Dr. Natalie Vogel said healthcare providers have seen a decline in immunizations and child check-ups during the pandemic.

Health

Fewer women getting mammograms

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Diagnostic centers say fewer women are rescheduling their annual mammograms after centers were closed for a time due to COVID.