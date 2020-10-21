11 Washoe jail inmates, 5 sheriff’s staff positive for COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 11 inmates and five jail personnel are currently positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday at about 5 p.m. an inmate worker who helps clean the facility reported to work. The inmate’s temperature was 102 degrees and had not reported the fever to the facility. The inmate’s cellmate also did not feel well and failed to report, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office tested 276 inmates and 16 employees in the last 48 hours and will continue to test as necessary, Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a statement. The facility is in lockdown and they are doing contact tracing. They are also following advice from the Washoe County Health District.

“The health and safety of every member of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office family, as well as the inmates, remain my number one priority,” Balaam said in a statement.

Mandates at the jail include:

All staff wear masks throughout the facility.

All visiting, transports, and programs are suspended with exceptions to emergency transports outside the facility.

Inmates are required to wear masks any time they are out of their cells.

Tier time must be limited to ensure inmates can maintain social distancing.

A sheriff’s office employee can be tested for COVID-19 upon request. Additionally, the sheriff’s office set up two asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinics for sheriff’s office employees.

Two Washoe County jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 16.

