Advertisement

Silver State Sights - The Fourth Ward School

Located at 537 South “C” Street in Virginia CIty
(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - As you enter Virginia City from the side closest to Carson City, it’s one of the first buildings you come across, and one that you can’t help but take notice of.

The Fourth Ward School is a four story building that like so many buildings in Virginia City was built in 1876 – the year after a fire burned down so much of the town.

“It’s unique in every place,” said Executive Director Nora Stefu. “Even coming up the stairs and opening that 50 pound door to come into the museum.”

The building is authentic, but the upkeep and restoration has been a year’s long process.

“Several million dollars later thanks to the people who had the foresight to protect this building back in the 40′s and 50′s, we now have a Comstock icon,” said Virginia City native Ron Gallagher.

The Fourth Ward School could accommodate more than 1,000 students and was very advanced technologically for its time with indoor flushing toilets and plumbing on each floor, drinking fountains, single desks for each student, and an advanced heating and ventilation system.

Classes took place at the fourth ward until 1936, and fifty years later the building was reopened at the museum it is now. Today you’ll find a classroom set up like it would have been when it was open. An alumni room, even a museum dedicated to the mining that made Virginia City famous.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Davidson Academy student teaches art to local kids

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Ben Deach
Annabelle Choi started what she calls The Pando Project two years ago, and before COVID hit, gave presentations at schools around town discussing the benefits of art education.

Safety

NHP: Driver of WCSO vehicle turned in front of motorcyclist on Geiger Grade

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

National

US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

Coronavirus

Carson City School District offers COVID testing to all school employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The testing is paid for through federal CARES Act funding.

Latest News

Politics

WATCH: Virtual debates featuring candidates for local races

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
There are important issues and races in the November election beyond the presidential race

KOLO

Local cleaning service helping cancer patients

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
You’ve Got Maids of Carson City is going the extra mile for cancer patients.

KOLO

Registration now open for 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Registration is now open for the Nevada Arts Council’s 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition.

Health

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile coming to Northern Nevada

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The dental office on wheels will be stopping in Virginia City and Carson City.

News

Local sisters reopen toy store in the middle of a pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
Two sisters adapt to the impacts of COVID-19 as they reopen a toy store to bring back some joy for children during these times.

News

Pedestrian hit in Carson City suffers serious injuries

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The pedestrian was taken to Renown via Care Flight.