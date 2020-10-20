Advertisement

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile coming to Northern Nevada

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:37 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is rolling into northern Nevada next week. If you’ve never seen the RMHC Care Mobile, it’s a dental office on wheels! It will be providing affordable dental care to kids and young adults up to age 21, along with pregnant moms. Preventive services will be provided in addition to emergency restorative care.

Organizers with Nevada Health Centers say preventive care is important for both kids and adults to stay on top of. They are also recommeding that people make an appointment in advance. You can do so by calling 800.787.2568.

Here is more information about each stop:

Monday, October 26

1 to 5 p.m.

Community Chest, 175 East Carson Street, Virginia City

Tuesday, October 27

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Empire Elementary, 1260 Monte Rosa Drive, Carson City

Wednesday, October 28

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Empire Elementary, 1260 Monte Rosa Drive, Carson City

Thursday, October 29

7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

McDonald’s, 3095 S. Carson Street, Carson City

