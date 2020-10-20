Reno man convicted in lewdness case, sentenced to life in prison

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to lewdness with a minor under the age of 14.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said 36-year-old Aaron Isom must serve at least ten years before he is eligible for parole.

The case against Isom began in January 2020 when the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of child sexual abuse. Through their investigation, detectives determined Isom had sexually abused two young girls, ages 12 and 13.

The victims were not related and encountered Isom at different times and were abused by him, the District Attorney’s Office said.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Brittany Bishop argued that Isom was a predator, whose pattern in victimizing young girls had wreaked devastation over the victims themselves and their families. DDA Bishop added that Isom was deserving of a life sentence because the victims will spend the rest of their lives dealing with trauma they endured at his hands.

