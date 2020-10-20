Registration now open for 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Registration is now open for the Nevada Arts Council’s 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition.

High school students throughout the state will compete in a recitation contest. The goal of the program is to help students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life.

The Poetry Out Loud state champion earns $200, wins $500 for his or her school to support literary programs, and represents Nevada in the national competition.

Last year, more than 4,300 students took part in the event. The state champion was Eakjot Sekhon from McQueen High School in Reno.

Registration for the 2021 competition runs through December 4.

