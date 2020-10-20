Advertisement

Pyramid Lake to reopen to the public November 2

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NIXON, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly seven months after shutting down Pyramid Lake due to COVID-19, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Council has approved reopening the lake for day use.

The lake will reopen to camping, boating and fishing on Monday, November 2, 2020.

State Route 446 will also reopen to the public.

Back in March, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe passed a motion to close the lake to all activities to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In April, the Council stated a declaration of emergency for the Pyramid Lake Paiute Indian Reservation, and as a result, implemented new guidelines and regulations for lake usage.

Those COVID guidelines will be in effect when the lake reopens.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Council has also approved a new fee schedule effective with the opening of the lake.

