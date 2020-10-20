Advertisement

Pedestrian hit in Carson City suffers serious injuries

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:05 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that sent a 72 year-old man to the hospital. The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening on Hot Springs Road near Pine Lane in Carson City.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was crossing Hot Springs Road when he was hit, and the force sent him hurdling into the vehicle’s windshield. The man reportedly suffered a broken hip and leg, along with possible head trauma and internal injuries. He was taken via Care Flight to Renown where he is undergoing surgery.

Witnesses say the man was in the crosswalk at the time of the accident, and the driver reportedly did not see him walking. The driver is cooperating with authorities as they continue to investigate.

