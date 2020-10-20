New NHP Colonel appointed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Anne Carpenter is the new Colonel of the Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS), Highway Patrol Division. Colonel Carpenter officially took command of the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) on Monday, where she will oversee 491 sworn officers and 96 non-sworn personnel.

Former Colonel Daniel Solow announced his retirement earlier this month.

The appointment of Carpenter marks history, as she is the first woman to hold the position of Colonel for the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division.

Carpenter’s career with DPS began in 1995 as a DPS Officer. She gradually moved up, serving with the Parole and Probation Division as an Officer, Sergeant, Major, and, most recently, as Chief, overseeing 330 sworn officers and 264 non-sworn personnel.

According to DPS officials, Carpenter also served with the Highway Patrol Division, promoting to Lieutenant in December of 2005. In June of 2012, she was promoted to Captain and responsible for the Administrative Unit, Commercial Vehicle Unit, Rural, Day Shift and Graveyard Operations, and the K9 / Interdiction Unit.

“Colonel Carpenter exemplifies leadership. Her depth of experience is invaluable as the Department continues to unify the efforts of its Divisions to provide the highest level of service and protection for all Nevadans,” said Director George Togliatti.

“I am humbled to be appointed Colonel of the Nevada Highway Patrol, and work alongside the men and women who have dedicated their lives to public safety,” said Colonel Anne Carpenter. “I look forward to working together with our partnering agencies and community members to ensure the safety and protection of every life on Nevada roadways.”

Carpenter was born in Hawaii before moving to Nevada when she was nine-years-old. She attended Earl Wooster High School, the University of Nevada, Reno, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, earning a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

Carpenter is a graduate of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Leadership Series and the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command. She has received numerous leadership awards, including the Executive and Management Certifications from the Nevada State Peace Officer’s Standards and Training Commission (POST), the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHSTA) public service award for her leadership in the development of a distracted driving program, and the Office of Traffic Safety’s Safety Communications Award. She is a member of the Nevada Sentencing Commission, the Advisory Commission on the Administration of Justice (ACAJ), and the National Charity League – Mothers and Daughters serving communities together.

