Local sisters reopen toy store in the middle of a pandemic

By Abel Garcia
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:30 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Everyone remembers a point in our lives when we walked into a toy store and felt nothing but pure joy. A local toy store has reopened to bring that feeling back to many children in the middle of a pandemic.

The previous owners of Learning Express Toys of Reno had the store for 13 years, but they have retired and are now passing the torch to sisters Jenny Frederito and Erin Seipeo. They said that reopening a store won’t be a walk in the park, having to make drastic adjustments to keep their doors open during this global health crisis.

“The retail market has changed and we are going to take what was great about the old way of shopping and embrace it with the new way of shopping,” said Frederito.

One of those ways is an online shopping option that the store is working on getting set up. Customers will be able to order from their devices and pick up curbside. Frederito said being COVID compliant does put a limit on some of the things the store is known for.

“Normally there are toys out for the kids to play with, we have had to limit that a little bit, but for the toys, we do have out, we are making sure they are sanitized on a regular basis,” Frederito explained.

For families who are uncomfortable to shop during normal business hours, Learning Express is offering appointments before they open for people to come in and shop without the fear of being exposed. Frederito said with the pandemic, holiday shopping will be impacted.

“There are a lot of vendors that are having some shipping delays and things like that so the best tip we can give is just to shop early this season,” Frederito said.

It’s a whole new game for business owners, trying to adapt and pass go, not to collect 2 million dollars, but to keep their doors open.

