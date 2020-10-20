Local cleaning service helping cancer patients

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve Got Maids of Carson City is going the extra mile for cancer patients. The cleaning service will clean homes for free while people are receiving treatment.

Franchise Owner Bruce Jurgensen said its part of the company’s Cleaning for a Reason partnership. He said, “Our main focus is we want them to fight their cancer and we will fight their cleaning, we don’t want them to worry more than they have to worry.”

Cancer survivor Leticia Crozier was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. She relapsed once and had a stem cell transplant. The mother of three said it was exhausting managing the house. “I had no immune system, I was down, tired, my husband was working 50 hours a week.”

Crozier’s cousin heard about Cleaning for a Reason. The service took a load of worry off Crozier’s shoulders.

“It lasted a good time when they came and they came once a month for three months.” A clean home impacted her health.

“I had no immune system germs were not allowed in my house and with three small children that was really, really hard.”

She’s been cancer free for two years now.

