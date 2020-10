RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday, Governor Steve Sisolak will address the state to provide an update on Nevada’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

He will be speaking from the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas at 4 p.m.

You can watch the address on KOLO 8 News Now at 4 p.m., on our livestream, or on the KOLO 8 News Now Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.