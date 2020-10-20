Advertisement

Feds: Hoover Dam is reopening to the public on Tuesday

Hoover Dam reopens to the public on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Hoover Dam reopens to the public on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) - The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is reopening Hoover Dam to the public on Tuesday, seven months after it closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal officials say visitors will be able to access all open areas and visit the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge plaza and walkway.

The visitor center will remain closed with no tours or exhibits available.

Visitors to the dam at the Nevada-Arizona border are being asked to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when it comes to preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

