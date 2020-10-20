Advertisement

Davidson Academy student teaches art to local kids

Known as “The Pando Project."
Pre-COVID, Davidson Academy student Annabelle Choi gives a presentation to local kids about art and art history.
Pre-COVID, Davidson Academy student Annabelle Choi gives a presentation to local kids about art and art history.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The word “pando” comes from the latin meaning “to spread,” and one local Davidson Academy student is making it her mission to spread art education to kids all over Northern Nevada.

Annabelle Choi started what she calls The Pando Project two years ago, and before COVID hit, gave presentations at schools around town discussing the benefits of art education.

“there are a ton of studies on the cognitive benefits and creativity development that art can have on students,” Choi explained. “Washoe county has not had a lot of art education available to the public.”

Choi has given presentations at the Boys and Girls Club, and several local elementary schools, including Hunsberger Elementary where Gina Derryman teaches 2nd grade.

“If you look back at your project you realize art is directly connected to graduation rates, decreasing behavioral issues, and increasing self-esteem,” Derryman said following the presentation. “Those are all connected to social and emotional learning.”

COVID has forced Choi to cancel the in-person presentations in favor of doing what she can on digitally.

