Carson City School District offers COVID testing to all school employees

TIES Logo
TIES Logo(Taskforce Initiative for Educator Safety & Screening)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District has arranged for two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for school employees.

District employees have been informed of the locations and times. Following the two testing events, any school employee who has COVID symptoms at work can be tested by school nurses.

The Task Force Initiative for Educator’s Safety and Screening (TIES) program was developed by the Nevada Department of Education and the testing is being paid for through federal CARES Act grants.

The testing is intended to give school employees confidence that it is safe to return to their classrooms.

