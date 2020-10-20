Advertisement

1 person injured in hit and run crash

Vechile vs. motorcycle crash at Veterans Parkway and Pembroke Drive.
Vechile vs. motorcycle crash at Veterans Parkway and Pembroke Drive.(Dan Pyke - KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:01 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that sent one person to the hospital. Nevada Highway Patrol, Reno Police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the accident, which happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Pembroke Drive.

Police say a vehicle hit the motorcyclist head-on when attempting to turn onto Veterans Parkway from Pembroke. The person in the vehicle continued driving and left the scene of the crash. According to investigators, a witness followed the suspect vehicle and officers were able to catch up to the driver near the Grand Sierra Resort.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is active and ongoing.

