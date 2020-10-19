Advertisement

Wellington man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that severely injured a Wellington, NV man.

The CHP says Troy Costa Sr., 58, was riding his motorcycle south on SR-89 Saturday, October 17, 2020, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

Costa went off the road and over a cliff near the east fork of the Carson River. He was transported by Careflight helicopter to Renown Medical Center.

The CHP says no other vehicles were involved.

