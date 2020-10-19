Search for man who robbed Kings Beach bank

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed the Bank of the West in Kings Beach.

The sheriff’s office said he showed a note to the bank teller on October 13, 2020 just after noon.

The suspect said he had a gun, but it was never seen. He got away with more than $1,000.

The suspect is described as 55 to 65 years old and heavy set. He was wearing black framed glasses, a long sleeved white shirt with a blue emblem, grey pants, white shoes, and a light colored medical style mask. He also appeared to have a bald spot on the back of his head.

There is no vehicle description at this time.

If you recognize him, you are asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-581-6325.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man who robbed the Bank of the West in Kings Beach. (Placer County Sheriff's Office)

