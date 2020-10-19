Monday AM Weather

The weekend will be chilly in the morning and warm in the afternoon, with valley highs rising back into the low 80s for many locations. Wind will pick up Sunday into Monday, increasing fire danger. Some smoke and haze will drift north from the Creek Fire at times, mainly south of Highway 50. -Jeff
Sunny, pleasant weather is in the forecast through the weekend. Expect chilly mornings and warmer afternoons, with weekend highs warming back into the low 80s for valley locations. Another temperature drop is likely for the latter half of next week, but exactly how far temperatures will fall is still uncertain. Stay tuned! -Jeff