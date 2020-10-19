Local volunteers offering free child care for medical workers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local group of volunteers is offering free child care for medical workers.

COVID Child Care (CCC) is looking for families in the medical care field who need help.

The group originally started in California and it recently opened a branch in Reno. CCC is not associated with UNR, but most of the volunteers are students in the medical or education field looking for volunteer opportunities.

All volunteers get a background check and families can interview each potential candidate.

According to Reno Branch Director Christiana Kontaxis the service is free and has no-time limit.

“Meanwhile these medical workers are having to go to work and just the idea of them having to do that, sacrificing for the community, and worrying about their families and their kids alone at home it is taxing and emotionally taxing for sure.”

A local mother, Monica Reynolds uses the service.

Reynolds is a nurse at Renown and her husband is a teacher at the Washoe County School District. Reynolds said she felt comfortable using the service after interviewing the volunteer and knowing she was a student at UNR.

She used the service when the district canceled in-person learning because of unhealthy air quality from wildfires.

“Having Alexis who is our student volunteer was wonderful, because we could all focus on our job,” said Reynolds.

