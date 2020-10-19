Advertisement

Former Lowe’s building in Sparks to be redeveloped

Will be known as “The Oddie District”
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The building that was once a Lowe’s on Oddie Boulevard in Sparks is going to be converted into what will be called “The Oddie District.”

Developers say it will consist of flex-tech offices, small shops, food and beverage offerings and work-live studios.

“I think everyone wonders what happens to the big boxes,” said EDAWN CEO Mike Kazmierski. “They are either going away or being repurposed. It helps us upgrade the entire community using this building for something productive and forward looking.”

The building’s largest tenant will be “The Generator” – a nonprofit maker space where Burning Man art is often created.

The redevelopment of the 200,000 square foot building is being done by Foothill Partners and Innovation Collective.

“What belongs here is the creative class,” said Foothill President Doug Wiele. “We want this to be the focal point for the maker economy for Reno-Sparks.”

This is a $30 million project that is expected to be completed in 2022.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Application window now open for small business grants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The governor’s office said the program is a multi-agency collaboration using federal COVID-19 relief funding

Business

Ichiban relocating to Eldorado Resort Casino

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:08 AM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
The move is reportedly happening within the next few months.

Business

New applications being accepted for Reno small business grants

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:06 PM PDT
|
By Matt Vaughan
Applications are now available until 5 p.m. on October 27.

News

Local business owner concerned over Yelp’s racism accusation alerts

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:26 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The review company will label businesses accused of racist behavior. Yelp said this alert is one of the ways the company is taking a firm stance against racism.

Latest News

News

Reno Zombie Crawl canceled

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:33 PM PDT
|
By Matt Vaughan
One of the largest bar crawls in the area won't happen this year amidst health concerns

News

Businesses around UNR could feel effects of move to online learning

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:53 PM PDT
Businesses around UNR could feel effects of move to online learning

News

Limited number of fans allowed for Reno 1868 FC playoff game against L.A. Galaxy II

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:01 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
For the first time since late February, Reno 1868 FC fans will be able to attend a game at Greater Nevada Field.

Business

TYPICAL TRANSACTION

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:06 AM PDT

Business

Money Before Sale2

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:05 AM PDT

Business

Money Before Sale

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:05 AM PDT